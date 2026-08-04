Houston traffic alert: Portion of Hardy Toll Road southbound closed following double 18-wheeler crash

The Brief A portion of Hardy Toll Road southbound is closed due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, officials said. The crash occurred on the Hardy Toll Road and South Hardy Toll Plaza. According to Harris County ESD 17, one of the vehicles involved rolled onto an active Union Pacific Railroad track.



A portion of Hardy Toll Road southbound is closed due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, officials said.

Hardy Toll Road crash: 2 18-wheelers involved in crash near South Hardy Toll Plaza

What we know:

The crash occurred on the Hardy Toll Road and South Hardy Toll Plaza.

According to Harris County ESD 17, one of the vehicles involved rolled onto an active Union Pacific Railroad track.

Photo from Houston Transtar

As a result, all lanes of travel on Hardy Toll Road southbound is shut down beginning at Aldine Bender.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, expect significant delays, and seek alternate routes while emergency crews work to safely clear the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if there were any injuries in connection to the crash.

What they're saying:

"With severe weather impacting road conditions, this serves as an important reminder to reduce your speed, increase your following distance, and drive according to conditions. Your patience and cooperation help keep everyone safe," said Harris County ESD 17.