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Harris County crime: Suspect charged after officials say woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 4, 2026 8:21 PM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 8:21 PM CDT

The Brief

    • An arrest has been made after authorities said a woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle this morning, officials said. 
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 24-year-old Jorge Luis Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 
    • Officials said based on the investigation, Perez and the 18-year-old victim, who are believed to be in a dating relationship and are from Arkansas, were involved in an argument while traveling in a pickup truck. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An arrest has been made after authorities said a woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle this morning, officials said. 

Suspect arrested after authorities say woman was intentionally struck by vehicle

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 24-year-old Jorge Luis Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 

Jorge Luis Perez

The backstory:

Gonzalez said the incident occurred on FM 1960, just east of the North Freeway. 

Officials said based on the investigation, Perez and the 18-year-old victim, who are believed to be in a dating relationship and are from Arkansas, were involved in an argument while traveling in a pickup truck. 

Authorities said at some point, the victim exited the vehicle. That's when, authorities said, Perez allegedly drove away, then turned around and intentionally struck the 18-year-old woman with the truck before fleeing the scene. 

Gonzalez said the 18-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

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