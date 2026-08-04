Harris County crime: Suspect charged after officials say woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle

The Brief An arrest has been made after authorities said a woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle this morning, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 24-year-old Jorge Luis Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Officials said based on the investigation, Perez and the 18-year-old victim, who are believed to be in a dating relationship and are from Arkansas, were involved in an argument while traveling in a pickup truck.



An arrest has been made after authorities said a woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle this morning, officials said.

Suspect arrested after authorities say woman was intentionally struck by vehicle

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 24-year-old Jorge Luis Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Jorge Luis Perez

The backstory:

Gonzalez said the incident occurred on FM 1960, just east of the North Freeway.

Officials said based on the investigation, Perez and the 18-year-old victim, who are believed to be in a dating relationship and are from Arkansas, were involved in an argument while traveling in a pickup truck.

Authorities said at some point, the victim exited the vehicle. That's when, authorities said, Perez allegedly drove away, then turned around and intentionally struck the 18-year-old woman with the truck before fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez said the 18-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.