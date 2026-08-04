Harris County suspected serial squatter evicted 9 times in same zip code, same precinct

The Brief Court records indicate Carmen Mata has been ordered evicted nine times since 2022 in Harris County Precinct 7, according to the landlord. Mata told the judge, through a translator, that she paid a $500 deposit and first month's rent to someone posing as a realtor, but the landlord says other property owners reported hearing the same story. The judge ordered Mata to vacate the property by Aug. 24, giving her additional time before constable deputies can carry out the eviction.



Court records show Carmen Mata has been ordered evicted multiple times in recent years, while the property owner claims she has used the same explanation with several landlords.

Houston-area landlord says court records show woman has had 9 evictions since 2022

What they're saying:

According to court documents, Carmen Mata has been living rent-free for almost a decade.

"I know she's a serial squatter," said Miguel Mileo. "We've done a lot of digging on her, and we've talked to many other landlords she's done this same thing to. She's doing this over and over and over again in the same zip code."

Court documents indicate Mata has nine evictions since 2022 in Precinct seven.

Carmen Mata

Through a translator, Mata told the judge she was the victim of a scam.

She claimed she gave a $500 deposit and first months rent to someone posing as a realtor.

"She swore that was true, that everything she was saying is true," Mileo said. "If it's true, she's been scammed multiple times exactly the same way."

Alejandra Mileo, Miguel's wife, says she talked to a man who heard the same exact story from Mata about paying a deposit and getting scammed.

"She stayed in the house," Alejandra said. "It took him awhile to get her out."

The other side:

It appears Mata knows how to work the system, giving her as much time as possible before constable deputies show up to remove her, her children and belongings.

Since she told the court she doesn't speak English, FOX 26 asked her daughter to explain the high number of evictions.

"It has nothing to do with you," she replied.

The judge gave Mata until August 24 to vacate the Mileo's property.