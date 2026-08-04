Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office sergeant 'no billed' after being charged with injury to a child

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office sergeant has been "no billed" after being charged with injury to a child. Sergeant Jocelyn Ballard was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injury to a child earlier this year. According to court documents, a grand jury failed to find an indictment in connection with the charges.



A Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office sergeant has been "no billed" after being charged with injury to a child.

Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office sergeant "no billed"

What we know:

Sergeant Jocelyn Ballard was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injury to a child earlier this year.

According to court documents, a grand jury failed to find an indictment in connection with the charges.

Ballard, who was assigned to the Training Division and has over 18 years in law enforcement, including ten of those years in Harris County, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when or if Ballard will return to the department.