Man charged with murder after alleged fentanyl delivery killed 18-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A months-long fentanyl overdose investigation has led to the arrest of a man charged with murder after authorities say he allegedly supplied fentanyl that killed one teenager and hospitalized another.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the investigation began in January 2026 when High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Group 1 investigators launched an investigation into Avery Williams, 30.
Avery Williams
According to investigators, Williams allegedly provided powder fentanyl to a group of teenage males. Authorities say the drugs resulted in the death of 18-year-old Logan Ricks and caused a 16-year-old to overdose. The younger teen survived after being transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
On Tuesday, authorities arrested Williams and charged him with murder by fentanyl delivery.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if bond was set in connection to the case.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez