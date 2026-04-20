Concerns grow over kids not following the rules on electric, bikes, scooters and motorcycles

The Brief Community leaders address concerns about a growing issue: children not following the rules when riding electric bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. The problem has been reported in multiple neighborhoods, including Creekside Park in The Woodlands area. Authorities say they are increasing enforcement and education to improve safety.



Community leaders are addressing concerns about a growing safety issue: children not following the rules when riding electric bikes, scooters, and motorcycles.

The problem has been reported in multiple neighborhoods, including Creekside Park in The Woodlands area, where residents say there's been unsafe riding behavior.

Woodlands: Education, enforcement of e-bike rules

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In Creekside Park, leaders say children are using electric devices on pathways where motorized vehicles are not allowed.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 does not have authority to enforce pathway rules because the trails are not county-owned.

Community leaders say they are focusing heavily on education as a primary solution.

What they're saying:

Nancy Becker, President of the Creekside Park Village Association, explained that outreach efforts include social media campaigns, informational videos, and collaboration with local school districts.

"They are providing education throughout the public. Respect the pathway is what they are producing," said Nancy Becker. "They put out reels on social media, and they also get it to all the other partners, such as the school districts to educate children on how they should be participating on the pathways."

When it comes to enforcement, options remain limited. Becker noted that action can only be taken if a park ranger is present and requests assistance from a constable. In such cases, a criminal trespass citation may be issued.

Concerns extend beyond the pathways and onto roadways. Reports of dangerous behavior, including reckless riding and performing stunts, have prompted increased attention from deputies.

Bob Lesniewski, Vice President of the Creekside Park Village Association, said enforcement on roads is also difficult. "Deputies have jurisdiction on the roads, but they can’t and shouldn’t pursue riders," he explained. "Instead, they’re stepping up education efforts and stopping riders and contacting their parents."

Lesniewski added that there has been an increase in citations issued.

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Community leaders also have a message for parents.

"There’s potential liability if a child is involved in an accident—whether they’re injured or cause harm to someone else," said Mike Becker, the treasurer of the Creekside Park Village Association. "Parents need to make sure their kids aren’t riding recklessly or putting themselves and others at risk."

As electric bikes and scooters continue to grow in popularity among kids, leaders say their goal is to prevent accidents and improve overall safety.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Electric bikes, scooters raise safety concerns in The Woodlands

What's next:

Looking ahead, Nancy Becker noted that the issue is not isolated to one neighborhood and is pushing for future efforts.

"We’re working with the township to encourage state lawmakers to consider legislation that would give communities more authority to regulate and manage these situations," said Nancy Becker.