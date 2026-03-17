Electric bikes, scooters raise safety concerns in The Woodlands

The Brief Electric bikes and scooters are raising safety concerns in The Woodlands. Officials say they’re being used in areas where they are not allowed. Authorities are urging riders to follow the rules after a recent crash left an elderly woman hospitalized.



Electric bikes and scooters are raising safety concerns in The Woodlands, where officials say they’re being used in areas where they are not allowed.

The Woodlands: E-bikes, scooters raising safety concerns

Authorities are urging riders to follow the rules after a recent crash left an elderly woman hospitalized.

Growing concerns on community pathways

Officials say they’ve received multiple complaints from residents, along with reports of several incidents along the community’s pathways in The Woodlands Township.

Leaders with The Woodlands Township say motorized devices like e-bikes and e-scooters are being used on pathways where they are prohibited.

Recent crash highlights danger

According to The Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck, a concerning incident happened in late February at Northshore Park.

Three teenagers riding motorized scooters reportedly came around a corner and collided with an elderly woman. She was taken to the hospital with a head injury and is currently in stable condition.

Chief Buck says the incident highlights the risks of using high-speed devices on pathways designed for slower traffic.

"These trails are meant for speeds of 10 miles per hour or less," Buck said. "With tree lines, curves, and blind corners, visibility is limited. These scooters can reach speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, which is simply not safe for these pathways."

Rules and limitations

The Woodlands Township owns the pathways and has an order prohibiting motorized vehicles on them. The goal, officials say, is to keep the trails safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, because The Woodlands is an unincorporated area, the township cannot create or enforce its own ordinances.

Education on electric vehicles

In response, the township has launched an educational campaign to raise awareness about the rules. Officials are working with local schools and neighborhoods to spread the message.

The Woodlands Fire Department is also tracking emergency response data tied to incidents involving e-bikes and scooters.

Officials say many crashes occur where pathways intersect with roadways.

What law enforcement can do

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies can enforce portions of the Texas Transportation Code related to e-bikes and scooters, but only on public roads.

If deputies encounter violations, enforcement depends on the rider’s age:

Younger children: parents are notified

Riders 15 and older: may receive warnings or citations

Deputies say they do not have authority to enforce rules on private property, including many sidewalks within The Woodlands Township.

Safety reminder for riders

Officials are urging parents and young riders to take safety seriously.

According to authorities, about 85% of incidents involve riders who were not wearing helmets.

Fire officials warn that these devices can reach high speeds and pose risks not only to riders, but also to others using the pathways, especially in areas with limited visibility.

What’s next

The Woodlands Township says it will provide more updates and discuss the matter further at its Board of Directors meeting scheduled for March 26.