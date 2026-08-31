Man accused of recording someone in Houston Galleria mall bathroom
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested in Houston after allegedly recording someone in a bathroom at the Galleria mall, according to court documents.
Records show Jaden Jmei Walker, 25, was charged with invasive visual recording.
The backstory:
According to court documents, Walker is accused of recording someone in a bathroom stall at the mall on Saturday.
Dig deeper:
Records show Walker was arrested on Saturday evening. His bond was set at $100,000.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County court documents.