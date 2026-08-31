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Man accused of recording someone in Houston Galleria mall bathroom

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 31, 2026 2:56 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 2:56 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Jaden Jmei Walker, 25, was charged with invasive visual recording.
    • According to court documents, he allegedly recorded someone in a Galleria mall bathroom.
    • His bond was set at $100,000.

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested in Houston after allegedly recording someone in a bathroom at the Galleria mall, according to court documents.

Records show Jaden Jmei Walker, 25, was charged with invasive visual recording.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Walker is accused of recording someone in a bathroom stall at the mall on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Records show Walker was arrested on Saturday evening. His bond was set at $100,000.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County court documents.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyHouston