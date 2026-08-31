Man accused of recording someone in Houston Galleria mall bathroom

The Brief Jaden Jmei Walker, 25, was charged with invasive visual recording. According to court documents, he allegedly recorded someone in a Galleria mall bathroom. His bond was set at $100,000.



A man has been arrested in Houston after allegedly recording someone in a bathroom at the Galleria mall, according to court documents.

Records show Jaden Jmei Walker, 25, was charged with invasive visual recording.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Walker is accused of recording someone in a bathroom stall at the mall on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Records show Walker was arrested on Saturday evening. His bond was set at $100,000.