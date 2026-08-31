French bulldog stolen from north Houston family's home during break-in

The Brief Two burglars broke into a north Houston home through a window to retrieve their own lost dog, but also stole the family's three-year-old French bulldog, Naijah. The owner watched the burglary unfold on surveillance video while working 30 miles away, leaving the family desperate for Naijah's safe return due to her sensitivity to heat. Houston Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact them or Crime Stoppers.



A north Houston family is desperate for answers and pleading for the public's help after a home burglary ended with the theft of their beloved three-year-old French bulldog, Naijah.

Bizarre break-in caught on camera

What we know:

According to Houston Police, the break-in happened on Thursday, August 20, at Joseph Sifuentes’ mother's home.

Surveillance video captured two suspects arriving at the doorstep in what appears to be a black four-door sedan.

Investigators say the incident began with a misunderstanding that escalated into a crime. A neighbor had reportedly found a loose dog in the area, contacted its owner, and directed them to pick up the pet at the Sifuentes home.

When the couple arrived at the house, no one was home. Instead of waiting for the residents to return, police say the pair broke in through a window to retrieve their lost dog—and took three-year-old Naijah before leaving.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photos courtesy of Joseph Sifuentes)

What we don't know:

The couple have not been identified, and there is no information regarding where they may have traveled after the burglary.

‘Bring her back’

What they're saying:

Sifuentes was working roughly 30 miles away when he got alerts about the break-in and was forced to watch the burglary unfold on his phone.

"At that time, everyone was at work," Sifuentes said. "Seeing everything on video was just making me anxious. I nearly almost cried just trying to get here, but by the time I got here, it was too late."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Naijah the French bulldog (Courtesy of Joseph Sifuentes)

Why you should care:

The family is deeply concerned about Naijah’s well-being, noting that she requires indoor care and does not handle the heat well.

"We miss her. If you find it in your heart, you know, just bring her back," Sifuentes said. "I'm sure those people have her outside, and she's not an outside dog. The sun really does something to her. Please just get her back."

Sifuentes added that while Naijah’s heavy breathing can sometimes scare people because it sounds like a growl, she is completely harmless.

"She's not a bad dog. She's not mean or anything," he said. "Just approach her calmly and she'll get close."

What's Next?

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Naijah’s whereabouts or the suspects involved is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).