Man shot by off-duty deputy in west Harris County

A man was flown to a hospital after he was reportedly shot by an off-duty Harris County deputy on the west side of the county on Sunday.

Mission Bend shooting involving off-duty Harris County deputy

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Rio Blanco Drive off Highway 6 and Bellaire Boulevard.

As of this report, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a deputy fired her weapon and struck a man.

The man was sent to a hospital via LifeFlight. His condition is unknown at this time.

The deputy reportedly suffered some minor scratches, but is said to be OK.

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.