Person of interest sought for questioning in deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking to question a man about a deadly shooting that happened on the north side of town early this year.
Person of interest in Feb. 2026 shooting
What we know:
Police have named 25-year-old Jason Guzman Jr. as a person of interest in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Bradley Simmons.
Officials note that Guzman is not charged in this case. He is only considered as a person of interest and detectives would like to speak to him.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Feb. 11, 2026, and was reported at around 5 a.m.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Jensen Drive, near I-59 and Crosstimbers Street, and found Simmons shot at the scene. Paramedics then pronounced him deceased.
Officials say two Hispanic males between 5'1"-5'8" shot the victim before leaving the scene. The two reportedly drove off in a small blue vehicle.
What we don't know:
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Police did not explain Guzman's alleged connection to the case.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department