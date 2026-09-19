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Person of interest sought for questioning in deadly north Houston shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 19, 2026 11:55 AM CDT
Published September 19, 2026 11:55 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Police say Jason Guzman Jr. is not charged in the death of Michael Simmons. Guzman is only wanted for questioning.
    • Simmons was fatally shot at an apartment complex in February 2026.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking to question a man about a deadly shooting that happened on the north side of town early this year.

Person of interest in Feb. 2026 shooting

What we know:

Police have named 25-year-old Jason Guzman Jr. as a person of interest in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Bradley Simmons.

Officials note that Guzman is not charged in this case. He is only considered as a person of interest and detectives would like to speak to him.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Feb. 11, 2026, and was reported at around 5 a.m.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Jensen Drive, near I-59 and Crosstimbers Street, and found Simmons shot at the scene. Paramedics then pronounced him deceased.

Officials say two Hispanic males between 5'1"-5'8" shot the victim before leaving the scene. The two reportedly drove off in a small blue vehicle.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police did not explain Guzman's alleged connection to the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department

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