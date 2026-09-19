Person of interest sought for questioning in deadly north Houston shooting

The Brief Police say Jason Guzman Jr. is not charged in the death of Michael Simmons. Guzman is only wanted for questioning. Simmons was fatally shot at an apartment complex in February 2026. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are looking to question a man about a deadly shooting that happened on the north side of town early this year.

Person of interest in Feb. 2026 shooting

What we know:

Police have named 25-year-old Jason Guzman Jr. as a person of interest in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Bradley Simmons.

Officials note that Guzman is not charged in this case. He is only considered as a person of interest and detectives would like to speak to him.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Feb. 11, 2026, and was reported at around 5 a.m.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Jensen Drive, near I-59 and Crosstimbers Street, and found Simmons shot at the scene. Paramedics then pronounced him deceased.

Officials say two Hispanic males between 5'1"-5'8" shot the victim before leaving the scene. The two reportedly drove off in a small blue vehicle.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police did not explain Guzman's alleged connection to the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)