Spring High School student hit by vehicle while crossing I-45 in north Harris County

The Brief A crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. Two Spring students were said to be crossing the freeway after leaving a store. The student hit is said to be in critical condition.



A Spring High School student was reportedly struck by a vehicle while he and another student were crossing I-45 in north Harris County.

Harris County I-45: Spring student hit by vehicle

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Louetta Road.

Officials say the incident was reported at around 12:30. Officials cleared the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

According to a Harris County sergeant at the scene, there were two Spring High School students who were crossing the highway when one of them was hit by a vehicle.

The student who wasn't injured reportedly said that the two boys had just left a store and were crossing I-45 to get to the other side.

The other student is said to be in critical condition.

The driver who struck the student is cooperating with the investigation. According to the sergeant, the driver said he saw the students crossing the highway, so he tried to slow down and move out of the way.

Officials say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a developing case. We will update this report when more information is available.