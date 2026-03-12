Former Harris County detention officer gets probation for selling cars she didn't own

The Brief Stevie Mosley has been sentenced to probation for selling rented cars on Facebook Marketplace. Mosley resigned from the Sheriff's Office in 2025, but failed to return her uniform. One anonymous victim says Mosley's probation isn't justice.



23-year-old Stevie Mosley was sentenced to 4 years' probation. She will spend no time behind bars for crimes she committed while passing herself off as a law enforcement officer.

Ex-Harris County law official sentenced

The backstory:

We first told you about Mosley in August of last year. She resigned from the sheriff's office in April 2025 while under internal affairs investigation for fraternizing with a jail inmate.

That inmate, convicted felon Denise Johnson, became Mosley's alleged accomplice.

After resigning, Mosley failed to return her uniform to the sheriff's office.

Instead, she used it to steal.

‘It’s not justice'

What they're saying:

It was the uniform that convinced one of her victims to buy a 2022 Lexus from Mosley on Facebook Marketplace.

Mosley didn't own the car. She rented it.

"She came out in uniform flashing a real badge," said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous.

"She came here to purchase a vehicle, provided all the documents necessary, put a down payment on the vehicle and left. Never saw her again," said a car dealership owner who asked not to be identified.

A couple bought the car from Mosley after seeing it on Facebook Marketplace.

What do the victims think of Mosley's four-year probated sentence?

"In my opinion, it's not justice for the victim and not for us car dealerships. I don't feel like it's justice," said the dealership owner. "What does it say to everybody else [that] you're not going to spend any time behind bars? That's not justice on either side at all."

"She should have gotten a little more punishment," the unnamed victim said.

What's next:

If Mosley successfully completes her probation, she will have no final conviction.