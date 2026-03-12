Records: Suspect at Klein ISD school office armed with gun, taser

The Brief A man in tactical gear, armed with a handgun and a Taser, slipped through a front door at Zwink Elementary after it failed to latch properly; however, the school’s security lobby prevented him from ever accessing the hallways or students. 39-year-old Kyle Chris, who lives just minutes away from the school, was arrested at his home Wednesday evening. Klein ISD defended waiting 24 hours to notify parents, explaining it was a strategic move coordinated with the FBI and DPS to keep the suspect under surveillance and ensure a safe arrest without tipping him off.



Court records share new details of a man who allegedly entered a Klein ISD school's front office with weapons and without identifying himself.

Records: Armed suspect in Klein ISD front office

Big picture view:

Officials say a 39-year-old man wearing tactical gear and carrying a handgun and Taser was arrested Wednesday evening at his home, located just four minutes away from the elementary school he is accused of entering.

Kyle Chris faces a felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place after the Tuesday afternoon incident at Zwink Elementary School. While Chris allegedly told police he was a security guard, court records show he is currently unemployed and does not have a security license or peace officer certification.

District officials say Chris got through the first set of front doors during a 15-second window when the doors didn't click shut after a parent left the building. However, the school’s "secure vestibule" system stopped him from going any further. This double-door security design kept Chris trapped in the front office area, and he was never able to get into the hallways where students were located.

Delayed message to parents

What they're saying:

Klein ISD waited until Wednesday night to tell parents about the incident, which caused concern for some families.

The district explained that the 24-hour delay was a tactical choice made while working with the FBI and Texas DPS. They kept Chris under constant surveillance and did not want to tip him off before they could safely arrest him at his home.

Dennis Nowanski, a parent and school volunteer, said he understood the district's decision to wait.

"I think the email actually explained it pretty well on the reason why they took their time," Nowanski said. "There was an investigation going on, so yeah, why would you want to tip in the culprit if they want to go get them? I have no problem with the timing."

Another parent, Eryn Vonfeldt, said that while the situation is scary, she still feels the campus is safe.

"I totally feel like my daughter is safe here at this school," Vonfeldt said. "We always have a police officer on campus and everybody seems very personable. It worried me, it scared me because I know there is crazy people out there... but seeing more security today definitely made me feel much safer."

Both parents said they have not told their young children about what happened so they can "just be kids."

Bond set

What's next:

A judge set Chris’s bond at $75,000. If he is released, he will be under 24-hour house arrest with a GPS monitor and is legally barred from going near any Klein ISD property. The district is upping patrols at the school for the rest of the week but described the breach as an isolated event.