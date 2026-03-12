'Flaring' reported at Pasadena industrial site

The Brief The "industrial fire" reported by La Porte officials is said to be from a Pasadena plant. Officials say there is a flaring at the facility after "operational conditions." No one nearby has to take any action.



First responders have been called to a reported "flaring" at the LyondellBassell plant in Pasadena.

Pasadena, La Porte fire

What we know:

The facility is on Chaote Road by Bay Area Boulevard.

Multiple agencies from La Porte, Pasadena, and Harris County are said to be responding to the scene.

According to an alert from East Harris County's Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER), the situation is a "flaring" caused by "operational conditions." Flaring is said to be a "safety and environmental control device used to manage and combust process materials."

Officials say no one near the facility has to take any action at this time.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.