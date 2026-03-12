'Flaring' reported at Pasadena industrial site
PASADENA, Texas - First responders have been called to a reported "flaring" at the LyondellBassell plant in Pasadena.
Pasadena, La Porte fire
What we know:
The facility is on Chaote Road by Bay Area Boulevard.
Multiple agencies from La Porte, Pasadena, and Harris County are said to be responding to the scene.
According to an alert from East Harris County's Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER), the situation is a "flaring" caused by "operational conditions." Flaring is said to be a "safety and environmental control device used to manage and combust process materials."
Officials say no one near the facility has to take any action at this time.
This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: La Porte Office of Emergency Management