Houston man charged with locking disabled wife inside bedroom for 5 years: court records

The Brief Court records state James Earl Johnson allegedly locked his five inside a bedroom for five years. He was charged with injury to a disabled person and abandoning a disabled person. According to court records, the wife was confined to the room with no phone access and did not have access to proper nutrition and medical care.



Houston police arrested a man who is now accused of keeping his disabled wife locked in a bedroom of their home for years, according to court records.

James Earl Johnson is charged with injury to a disabled and abandoning a disabled person, his wife. His total bond was set at $100,000.

Husband arrested for keeping wife locked inside home

James Earl Johnson mugshot

According to court records, Johnson had his disabled wife confined to a bedroom for five years with no phone access.

Johnson is accused of leaving his wife with an egg and some dinner. She did not have access to proper nutrition and medical care, officials claim.

Documents say the wife was able to call 911 after Johnson left a phone on the nightstand. However, he carried her back to bed after hanging up the 911 call.

What we don't know:

There has been no reports on the condition of the wife.