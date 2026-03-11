Suspect arrested after entering Klein ISD front office with gun

The Brief The principal of Zwink Elementary says an armed suspect entered the school's front office without identifying himself. The suspect drove off when the front office staff called for their campus guard. The suspect has since been arrested and charged, according to the principal.



A person is said to have been arrested after showing up with a gun to the front office of a Klein ISD elementary school.

Armed suspect in Klein ISD front office

What we know:

According to a letter from Zwink Elementary School Principal Linda Galicia, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the front office after an authorized guest walked out the door. The suspect was allegedly dressed in a uniform and had a gun in a holster.

The front office staff asked the suspect for his name, but he didn't respond. The staff then contacted the campus guard, then the suspect walked out and drove off.

Principal Galicia said the suspect did not reach any other part of the school, and no one was hurt.

Klein ISD Police worked with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS, and other law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the suspect.

The suspect, who the district identified as Kyle Njam Chris, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday evening. According to the principal, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted felony charges for Chris.

What we don't know:

Chris' charges have not been listed at this time.

There is no other information regarding the incident.

‘Why you are receiving this message now’

Dig deeper:

The principal's letter goes on to explain why families were made aware of the incident after the suspect's arrest:

"From the moment the individual left the front office, we were actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend this individual. Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest. Law enforcement had the individual under constant surveillance today, and out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures were in place on campus, including increased police presence. Law enforcement had full awareness and command of the situation."