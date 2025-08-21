Former Harris County deputy accused of selling rented cars on Facebook Marketplace in growing scam

The Brief Stevie Mosley resigned from the Harris County Sheriff's Office last April during an internal affairs investigation. Police say Mosley sold a 2022 Lexus for just $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace. FOX 26 spoke with another couple who said they also bought a vehicle from Mosley that she didn't own.



Former Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer already charged, allegedly sold another car she didn't own

What we know:

Last week, FOX 26 interviewed the man who says he bought the Lexus from Mosley.

That man, who asked not to be identified, said Mosley showed up in full uniform and told him she was a law enforcement officer.

Detectives say Mosley didn't own the vehicle she sold, she rented it.

What they're saying:

"She sold us a car she didn't even own," said Lashay Mendoza.

Back in June, Lashay, and her husband, Noe, say they bought a 2019 Charger they saw on Facebook marketplace for $7,000.

"We reached out. She said $7,000 was enough. We could meet up, take it for a test drive. We did, we liked the car. It checked out, and we bought it," Lashay said.

The owners of Mario Used Cars in Pasadena told FOX 26, Mosley made a down payment on the car but no payments.

The dealership says this kind of scam is a growing problem.

People selling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace they don't own, buyers should beware when the price sounds too good to be true.

"She had the correctional detention center jacket with her, so we thought she seemed trustworthy," Lashay said.

Lashay said losing the $7,000 was a hard loss.