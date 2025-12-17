US Border Patrol agent shoots, kills Mexican citizen near Rio Grande City

article

The Brief A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 31-year-old Mexican citizen during a physical confrontation in the brush near Rio Grande City on Dec. 11. The Texas Rangers and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing the incident, which happened after a group in camouflage ran toward Mexico. The deceased man’s name has not yet been released, pending the completion of an autopsy and formal identification.



A confrontation near the U.S.-Mexico border turned deadly last week when a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man during a struggle in the brush, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Fatal struggle at the border

The backstory:

The incident happened on Dec. 11, about five miles west of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents from a specialized unit were patrolling the riverbank when they spotted several people dressed in camouflage walking north.

When the agents moved in and identified themselves just after 4 p.m., the group scattered, trying to run back toward Mexico. One agent caught up with a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, and a fight broke out.

At 4:18 p.m., the agent radioed for urgent help, reporting that he was in a fight with the man. After two minutes of fighting, the agent shot the man three times.

Other agents rushed to the scene within minutes and tried to save the man’s life, performing CPR and applying chest seals until paramedics arrived. The man was rushed to Starr County Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not yet been released, pending the results of an autopsy.

What's next:

As is standard with shootings involving federal agents, the case is being looked at from several angles. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting itself, while CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducts a formal review. The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has also been notified.