SH 35 lanes closed in Brazoria County after HAZMAT spill
ANGLETON, Texas - Some lanes of SH 35 in Brazoria County were shut down on Monday morning due to a HAZMAT spill, officials say.
SH 35 HAZMAT spill
What we know:
According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of SH 35 near the Bar X Ranch neighborhood – between Angleton and West Columbia.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the westbound lanes until crews are able to clear the scene. As of 1 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the spill.
What we don't know:
A tanker truck was flipped over on its side at the scene, but it’s unclear what caused the crash. It’s also unclear how long it will take to reopen the lanes.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.