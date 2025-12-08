SH 35 lanes closed in Brazoria County after HAZMAT spill

The Brief Crews are working to clear a HAZMAT spill on SH 35, near Bar X Ranch, in Brazoria County. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the westbound side.



Some lanes of SH 35 in Brazoria County were shut down on Monday morning due to a HAZMAT spill, officials say.

SH 35 HAZMAT spill

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of SH 35 near the Bar X Ranch neighborhood – between Angleton and West Columbia.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the westbound lanes until crews are able to clear the scene. As of 1 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the spill.

What we don't know:

A tanker truck was flipped over on its side at the scene, but it’s unclear what caused the crash. It’s also unclear how long it will take to reopen the lanes.