VAST Academy at HCC offers special needs students boost to pursue careers, education

The Brief The VAST Academy at HCC is offering special needs students vocational training, education preparation, and boosting their confidence to pursue their educational and career goals. An HCC Trustee is working to expand VAST Academy to more campuses.



Young adults with special needs can find it challenging to find a vocation where they can earn an income and feel fulfilled. A trustee at Houston Community College is working to change that by expanding a vocational training program.

Student shares her experience

What they're saying:

VAST Academy at Houston Community College gives special needs students job training, education preparation, and most of all, confidence.

Lauryn Huffman, 26, was once too shy to walk across her eight grade graduation stage.

"I didn’t really have the guts to walk across the stage. Well, now I do," said Lauryn.

A special needs student, Lauryn's first try at community college didn't work out.

"She did have some learning disabilities and was in a 504 program in high school. We enrolled her in a local community college, and after a year, it was intimidating and overwhelming for her," said her mother, Michelle Edmond.

Then her parents found VAST Academy at HCC. The Vocational Advancement and Skills Training Academy helps students with intellectual differences, such as autism, ADHD, and Down Syndrome, to boost their skills and confidence.

"Putting them in a position to thrive in life and in a position to do whatever it is their heart desires. To give them the exposure they truly need," said HCC Trustee Renee Jefferson Patterson.

"They taught us different kinds of software, like PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Canva, and we also created a business plan that I can take in the future," said Lauryn.

Lauryn actually spoke at her VAST Academy graduation, and found her way around DC while interning for a member of Congress.

"For Lauryn, to have these resources, her confidence has shot through the roof. It’s so exciting," said Lauryn's stepfather, James Edmond.

She’s now a student at the University of St. Thomas and hopes to start her own business as an event planner.

"The business I want to do is like business planning, like decorating, making balloons, like making people’s dreams come true," said Lauryn.

But she's already making dreams come true for herself and her family.

"The AAPD (The American Association of People with Disabilities) came and did a program for people with disabilities for voters' rights, and Lauren led that program. Lauren, my child, she did that! So that was amazing for me," said her mother.

Where it's offered

What's next:

VAST Academy is now offered in City Gas, Pleasantville, Fifth Ward, Trinity Garden, Kashmere Garden, and Acres Homes. HCC Trustee Renee Jefferson Patterson hopes to add more campuses.