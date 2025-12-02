Conroe mother sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed two of her kids

The Brief Christina Michelle Hejl was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed two of her kids and injured her other three. Hejl admitted to driving too fast when she drove off the roadway and the vehicle rolled over multiple times. Two of her kids were pronounced dead at the scene and one suffered broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury.



A Conroe mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison after getting into a driving drunk crash and killing two of her kids, injuring the other three.

Christina Michelle Hejl, 36, was charged with five felony charges, including two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of endangering a child, and one count of aggravated assault of family with a deadly weapon or causing serious bodily injury. She will have to serve half of her 40-year sentence before she can apply for parole.

Conroe woman kills two of her kids in drunk driving crash

The backstory:

In March 2025, Hejl was driving on FM 1331 in Williamson County going east from Georgetown to Conroe with her five kids. Officials report the Hejl drove off the roadway while on a curve, causing the minivan to roll multiple times before coming to stop on its roof.

Christina Michelle Hejl

Officers who arrived at the scene saw two young boys, 8 and 11-years-old, were ejected from the minivan and pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old child had life-threatening injuries such as broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury. The child was revived at the scene and taken on Life Flight to the hospital. Two of Hejl's other kids, ages 5 and 1, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Hejl admitted she was driving too fast and her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. She also had prescription drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick gave this statement after Hejl's plea: "This is an unspeakably tragic case that highlights the devastating consequences of driving while intoxicated. Hejl's decision to drive while impaired led to the senseless loss of life and permanent injury to her own children. My office will continue to prosecute those who recklessly endanger lives on our roads. I commend the first responders and the Texas Department of Public Safety Georgetown Troopers for their resilience at this traumatic scene and their thorough and diligent investigation. Our thoughts remain with the surviving children and their family during this difficult time."