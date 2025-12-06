The Brief Seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in Houston. The FIFA ticket marketplace is currently closed. Here's how to apply for the Random Selection Draw.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup teams playing in Houston have been revealed. If you're looking for tickets, here's what you need to know.

How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

According to FIFA, nearly two million tickets have already been sold. However, the FIFA Marketplace is temporarily closed.

What's next:

The next phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the Random Selection Draw – will begin on Dec. 11, with the entry period for fans open until Jan. 13. This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament. The Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw closed in November.

What you can do:

To apply for the Random Selection Draw, you can visit FIFA’s ticket website starting Dec. 11, register for a FIFA ID, then be able to apply for tickets to specific matches.

In February, FIFA will randomly select applicants and let them know if they will get all or some of the tickets they applied for.

The final phase is in the spring, when "last-minute sales" will be available to the general public. It’s not clear how many tickets will be sold in this phase, or whether all matches will be available.

How much are World Cup tickets?

By the numbers:

FIFA announced initial ticket prices of $60-$6,730, saying they would be dynamic, up from $25-$475 for the 1994 tournament in the United States. It has refused to release a complete list of prices, as it had for every other World Cup since at least 1990. The governing body also is selling parking passes for up to $175 for a single match, a semifinal in Arlington, Texas.

World Cup schedule: Games in Houston

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Houston will be played on June 14.

Houston's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curacao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DOC / JAM / NCL

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs UKR / SWE / POL / ALB

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudia Arabia

Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4.

