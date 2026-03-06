More than 70 arrests made on Galveston Island, Texas City as spring break officially starts

The Brief More than 70 arrests were made on Galveston Island and Texas City on Friday as ‘Senior Skip Day' officially started spring break. The crackdown began at 9 a.m. Friday morning as the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies targeted young people heading to the island for senior skip day.



More than 70 arrests were made on Galveston Island and Texas City on Friday as ‘Senior Skip Day' officially started spring break.

What we know:

The crackdown began at 9 a.m. Friday morning as the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies targeted young people heading to the island for senior skip day.

About a week ago, deputies received info about Buc-ee's in Texas City being the meeting place.

"Literally hundreds, if not thousands, of seniors showed up at Buc-ee's, and we arrested 55 of them," said Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen.

Fullen says 10 guns were confiscated, two of them reported stolen.

He says these weapons could have been used in nefarious ways on the island had they not been confiscated.

"We had some overcrowding issues. We did have to close some beaches," said Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli.

Traffic was the main issue on the island. 12 arrests were made, eight for prohibited weapons.

The chief says he's pleased with the first official day of Spring Break.

He says the violence they saw last year didn't happen this year.