Fort Bend County judge primary election results: Democratic primary heads to runoff

The Brief Daniel Wong, a former city council member for Sugar Land, has won the Republican primary for Fort Bend County Judge. Dexter McCoy and Rachelle Carter will go on to a runoff in the Democratic primary for Fort Bend County judge. Election Day is November 3.



Residents voted Tuesday to decide who will appear on the ballot for Fort Bend County judge in the November election.

Fort Bend County Judge: 2026 Primary winners

Democratic primary

Dexter McCoy and Rachelle Carter will go on to a runoff in the Democratic primary for Fort Bend County judge. Neither candidate received 50% or more of the vote.

Republican primary

Daniel Wong won the Republican primary for Fort Bend County judge.

What does a county judge do?

Big picture view:

A county judge in Texas is said to be the county's CEO and representative.

They're the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, head of emergency management, and they serve as the county's budget officer.

Incumbent KP George recently switched to the Republican Party in 2025, yet he finished in the Republican primary with the least amount of votes.

More on Daniel Wong

Dig deeper:

Daniel Wong is a former city council member for Sugar Land. He immigrated to Houston from China, and went on to co-found Tolunay-Wong Engineers.

More on Dexter McCoy and Rachelle Carter

The other side:

Dexter McCoy

Dexter McCoy currently serves as Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner. The county website says he's a former Fort Bend ISD leader.

Rachelle Carter

Rachelle Carter is an associate judge with Sugar Land Municipal Court and founder of her own law firm in Houston. Her campaign page says she used to be a public school teacher.

What's next:

Election Day is set for November 3, 2026.