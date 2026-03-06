Bun B at Black Heritage Day at Rodeo Houston

The Brief It’s Black Heritage Day at Rodeo Houston and FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez caught up with Bun B at Trill Town. For the past four years, Bun B has provided the lineup for Black Heritage Day. He’s offering a lineup for the weekend at Trill Town, including DJs and line dance classes. This year’s Black Heritage Day artist is Lizzo.



It’s Black Heritage Day at Rodeo Houston and FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez caught up with Bun B at Trill Town.

Trill Town includes their famous trill burgers, along with trill tenders and a Collab with J Bar M barbecue.

For the past four years, Bun B has provided the lineup for Black Heritage Day. He’s offering a lineup for the weekend at Trill Town, including DJs and line dance classes.

This year’s Black Heritage Day artist is Lizzo. She was originally scheduled to perform at Rodeo Houston in 2020, but had to cancel due to the pandemic shut down.