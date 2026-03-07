Houston weather: Risk for severe storms to roll in Saturday afternoon

The Brief FOX 26 has issued a Storm Alert for Saturday. Rodeo impact is possible due to heavy rain and storms, due to pick up this afternoon. Weather will stay unsettled until a cold front arrives in the middle of next week.



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect as a stalled front brings rounds of heavy rain and severe weather Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

WEEKEND STORMS COULD BE SEVERE

Expect 1-3" inches of rain, which may cause street ponding. A few spots could see totals of 4" or more. If you're heading to the Rodeo, prepare for a messy fairway and potential travel delays to and from NRG as early as Saturday afternoon and through Sunday afternoon.

HAVE A SEVERE WEATHER PLAN FOR RODEO

Houston remains in an elevated 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, including damaging winds and the possibility for some large hail Saturday. Make sure to have a plan to get indoors quickly if you are at the rodeo or enjoying any other outdoor activities on Saturday. Severe storm threat is much lower on Sunday. But the risk for flooding remains elevated as rounds of heavy rain and strong storms continue to roll through the Houston area.

COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK

Unsettled weather lingers through early next week. A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday night/ Wednesday with possible strong storms. This will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for the second half of the week, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.