30 handguns seized from truck spare tire at Texas border crossing

The Brief Texas DPS agents seized 30 handguns, 60 magazines, and other accessories that were hidden inside a pickup truck's spare tire. The illegal weapons cache, which included one stolen gun, was discovered at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in South Texas. The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with firearm smuggling and the theft of property; the investigation is ongoing.



Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) special agents seized 30 handguns and dozens of weapons' accessories hidden in a pickup truck’s spare tire during an outbound inspection at a South Texas border crossing last week, authorities said.

30 handguns found in spare tire

What we know:

The discovery occurred on a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck just after 9:30 on December 3, at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission, where DPS Criminal Investigations Division agents were working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations as part of Operation Lone Star.

The cache of weapons includes a 5.7-caliber FN Herstal pistol, 60 magazines and a speed loader, all concealed in the spare tire. One of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Austin, officials said. Investigators believe the weapons were destined for Guanajuato, Mexico.

Driver and passenger arrested

The driver, Luis E. Torres Mujica, 30, of Guanajuato, and passenger Jesse Joe Camacho, 28, of McAllen, were arrested and charged with theft of property and firearm smuggling, a second-degree felony.

Both were taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.

What's next:

DPS said its Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.