Houston racing fans, start your engines! Red Bull is bringing Formula 1 to Downtown for a free exhibition at Discovery Green in September!

On Sept. 7, Oracle Red Bull Racing will host a single-day exhibition featuring the championship-winning RB7 car kicking off at 10 a.m.

F1 fans and casual spectators can enjoy the excitement of Red Bull Showrun Houston, which will take place on a custom-built temporary track around Discovery Green. The high-speed fun will take off at noon and go until 2 p.m.

Daniel Ricciardo drives at Red Bull Showrun in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on October 14, 2023. // Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310150049 // Usage for editorial use only //

Admission is free and open to the public, but reserved grandstand tickets are available for purchase online and are expected to sell out quickly.

Not only will attendees get to enjoy a heart-racing event (pun intended), but Red Bull is bringing electrifying performances from athletes, and a DJ battle between local legends DJ Mr. Rogers and Chase B, the longtime DJ for Travis Scott.

There will also be a Red Bull Fan Zone with local food vendors, Oracle Red Bull Racing merchandise, racing simulators, and free activities for all ages!

While the full lineup and schedule aren't released yet, it will be soon! In the meantime, fans can start getting pumped up for the thrilling event!