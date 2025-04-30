Houston: Person of interest sought in MacGregor shooting that killed 19-year-old

The Brief Christian Rose was shot and killed outside his MacGregor Way home on April 10. Eugene Hill Jr. is a person of interest who police want to question about this shooting. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to question a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old earlier this month.

North MacGregor Way shooting: Person of interest

What we know:

Eugene Ray Hill Jr., 24, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Christian Rose.

Detectives are looking to question Hill in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not mention whether Hill is facing charges in this case. His alleged ties to the shooting are also not clear.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hill or about the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What happened to Christian Rose?

The backstory:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens reported investigators were called to a deadly shooting in the 3500 block of North MacGregor Way.

Rose just arrived home around 11 p.m. and backed his vehicle into a parking spot, officials say.

He was sitting in the vehicle when, according to Lt. Willkens, an unknown suspect shot multiple times through the passenger window. The family heard the shots from inside and found Rose outside.

One family member told police they had a window open and possibly saw a black vehicle speed off.