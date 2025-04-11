MacGregor Way shooting: 19-year-old killed outside his home, family finds him

The Brief A 19-year-old male was shot and killed just after parking his vehicle outside his home on North MacGregor Way. Houston police report his family heard the gunshots and found him. Lieutenant Willkens says they are still working to identify the suspects and motive.



A Houston family made a heartbreaking discovery after finding their family member shot inside his vehicle just outside their home.

The 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

N MacGregor Way shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens reports investigators are at the scene of the deadly shooting in the 3500 block of North MacGregor Way.

The 19-year-old had just arrived home around 11 p.m. and backed his vehicle into a parking spot, officials say.

He was sitting in the vehicle when, according to Lt. Willkens, an unknown suspect shot multiple times through the passenger window. The family heard the shots from inside.

One family member told police they had a window open and possibly saw a black vehicle speed off.

Authorities say family members found the 19-year-old.

What we don't know:

Houston police have no details on the suspect's identity or vehicle.

Lt. Willkens says they are still trying to learn the motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects should call HPD Homicide.