If you are searching for some family fun this summer, look no further than the Houston Zoo, the third must-visit Zoo in the US, according to a recent report. With six thousand animals and more than six hundred species, there is something for the whole family.

A new survey made by AirportParkingReservation compared 28 zoos across the country. They take into consideration the pricing of each zoo, the number of animals available, and TripAdvisor reviews with four or more stars.

According to TripAdvisor, the Houston Zoo has more than 3500 reviews of four or more stars. They also received the highest Linkfluence Likability score compared to the other 28 zoos.

Houston ranked in the top five with Houston surpassing San Diego and Columbus, with St Louis and Omaha taking the top two spots.

Depending on the day you decide to make your trip, tickets average $26 for adults and around $22 for a child ticket. If you need an inexpensive fun summer activity, the Houston Zoo may be your next destination.

For additional information, see the report here.