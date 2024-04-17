Avatar: The Last Airbender fans from Houston are in for a show! Fans can immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Aang and his friends with a live orchestra!

Listen to the iconic musical score of the series played by an orchestra at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. while watching moments from the Avatar: The Last Airbender series come to life on a cinema screen,

The two-and-a-half-hour performance promises to take viewers into the "Avatar state", where they will relive those scenes alongside Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and other beloved characters.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ World Premiere at Royal Festival Hall, London, UK. (Photo Credit: Zdenko Hanout)

The production, composed and arranged by Emmy Award-winning musician Jeremy Zuckerman, will also have a harmonious blend of taiko drums, erhu, violins, and clarinets. Zuckerman's score brings the series to life in a way that is both exhilarating and immersive.

Presale tickets for this extraordinary event are available now using the code AVATAR24 with prices ranging from $36 to $272. Click here for more information.

Don't miss your chance to embark on this epic journey through the Avatar universe!