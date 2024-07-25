A grieving family is demanding justice after their loved one was gunned down while working in a tow lot.

23-year-old Christian Segundo was murdered earlier this month. It happened at 5901 North Freeway around 12:25 a.m. on July 12.

"It’s been very difficult. I just buried my son yesterday," said Marselina Ramirez, Christian's mother.

The towing community came together for a procession to remember a tow lot employee, Christian Segundo.

"I think about how he went, and I’m like, I’m messed up behind it. Like it hurts me. It hurts me that anyone would want to hurt somebody like that," said Selena Gonzalez, Christian's sister.

Houston police said an argument over a vehicle escalated into a verbal altercation, which led to the suspects pulling out a gun and shooting Segundo.

"Pretty much said that Christian’s head was down and when he looked up, he put his hands up, and they started shooting him," said Ramirez.

Surveillance photos from police show the four suspects accused of the shooting. One suspect was described as a Black male. Police also released an image of a wanted vehicle described as a gray Toyota RAV 4.

"Y'all are cowards. Y'all need to turn yourselves in. We obviously know that y’all are armed and y'all are dangerous," said Ramirez.

Segundo’s family described him as a hard worker and a provider for his family. They also called him a loving and respectful young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

"He was always helping. He would help a total stranger. So the people he loved and were in his inner circle, he would do anything for," said Ramirez.

"He was goofy. He was silly. He was protective. He was everything a little brother, but a big brother would do," said Gonzalez.

Christian leaves behind two children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

"My sister-in-law can’t help but cry as she’s holding her child, as he’s leaning over my brother’s casket. You can’t help but cry. How can you not cry at that," said Gonzalez.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on the four suspects to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.