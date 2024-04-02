Music, dancing, and food! What more could you ask for with Party on the Plaza in Houston for the spring?

The highly anticipated concert series, hosted by Houston First Corporation, will be held every Friday starting May 3 through May 24 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Plaza at Avenida Houston, the heart of Downtown’s entertainment hub.

Attendees can expect a lineup of all-star artists, musicians, and tribute bands showcasing a diverse range of music genres. From Latin-American beats to iconic pop hits, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

(Courtesy of Party on the Plaza)

There won't just be live performances as the Plaza will feature a vibrant dance floor illuminated by festive lighting, providing attendees with the perfect backdrop to show off their moves. Avenida Houston will also have food from various restaurants along the pedestrian-friendly plaza.

This year's lineup includes:

May 3

EZ Band, Latin American friends known for their unique blend of Hispanic regional music.

May 10

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, led by actor and reality TV star Tom Sandoval plays music everyone knows and loves.

Opening act: Teacake Ferguson & Thee Evolution Band

May 17

Lover: An Eras Tour Experience, a Taylor Swift tribute band

Opening act: No Rehearsal Band Tribute to 1975 with American Pop Duo Matt Cobb and David Shorey

May 24

Who’s Bad, plans to deliver the ultimate Michael Jackson experience

Opening act: Aaron McCoy Jazz Trio, an energetic saxophonist who has performed or opened for a number of legendary artists

Friends, family, and visitors of all ages and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to come together and celebrate Houston’s vibrant live music scene at this exciting outdoor experience.

You can find more information here.