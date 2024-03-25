Hold onto your putters! Holey Moley Golf Club is about to shake up Houston with a new way to experience playing mini-golf!

Opening April 19, embark on a whimsical journey through the Holey Moley course, where you'll encounter quirky challenges like the 'Kid in a Candy Shop' Hole, where you'll feel like a kid again surrounded by sweet treats. Fancy your chances at a big win? Putt your way into a money machine and live out your fantasy of making it rain at the 'Makin' it Rain' Hole.

Nestled at Suite 101 on 3839 Weslayan Street, Holey Moley promises to deliver one of the craziest rounds of golf you've ever played, right in the heart of Houston.

Families are welcome to come out to play a round of golf and kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

But while Holey Moley loves family-friendly fun, be aware starting at 8 p.m., it's adults-only fun and guests must be 21 or over to come in and pick up a golf club.

If you want a break from mini golf, the fun doesn't stop there. Holey Moley also doubles as a mini karaoke bar with private karaoke rooms! Guests can also refuel with a range of delectable snacks, meals, and cocktails at their onsite Caddyshack bar.

The mini golf course has a limited number of walk-ins, so it's suggested you book in advance.

So, gather your crew, dust off your golfing shoes, and prepare for a putt-putt experience like no other. Holey Moley Golf Club is teeing off soon, and you won't want to miss out on the excitement!

For more information, click here.