Like Beyoncé sang, "Park your Lexus and throw your keys up" to celebrate the release of her new album by heading to Discovery Green for a listening party!

Beyoncé's eighth studio album 'Cowboy Carter; will be released on March 29 and to celebrate a listening party will be held on the same day at The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green from 8 to 10 p.m.

The complete album cover art was released on Bey's Instagram account on Tuesday.

In her caption, Beyonce said the album has been five years in the making. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."

DJ Monstaa will be playing the entire album, including some of her other songs addressing Houston and other popular hits.

Guests are asked to come dressed in their best to celebrate Act II.

