Trinity County weather: Flash Flood Emergency issued, injuries reported after possible tornado touched down

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for much of Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is reporting that about 10 inches of rain have fallen with no signs of it stopping.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace has posted on Facebook regarding multiple area roadways are flooded over or impassable:

- 356 shut down from Westwood to Trinity due to flood waters

- Hwy 94 @ steel horse flooded over

- Hwy 94 @ boontown flooded over

- Fm 1280 flooded and not passable onto 287

- 287 in woodlake flooded and not passable

- 287 @ Dollar General in Groveton and @ Brookshire brothers flooded over and unable to to pass in a car

- FM 233 is not passable in multiple places in a car

- 19 North @ Pumpkin Vine and Barn-switch are underwater

- 2501 Apple Springs, side of Helmic: Tree across Road, water across road in several locations

- Possible tornado touched down at 10771 Fm 2262- house no longer has a roof. Deputy checking on a neighbor's house because it was in path as well.

Wallace did say that two people were taken into ambulances, but their conditions are not known.

Wallace added that Groveton ISD, Trinity, Little Centerville will be closed Monday morning due to flooded roads.