A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after reportedly shooting himself while handling a gun in the backyard of a Houston home, authorities say.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Tuesday night in the 12800 block of Shannon Hills Drive.

According to police, a boy, between the ages of 13 and 15, was in the backyard of a home with other minors before the shooting.

Police say witnesses reported that the teen, who is known to carry a gun, was messing with the weapon, and put the gun to his head before it went off.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if it was accidental or on purpose.

The teen was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say officers found drugs and scales in the backyard.

Several juveniles were detained, but there is no word of any charges at this time.