Fox Chase Court shooting: Authorities investigating murder-suicide

Harris County Deputies are on scene investigating following a murder-suicide on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they were called out to a welfare check at the 6200 block of Fox Chase Court.

When authorities arrived, a man and female were found with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said based on preliminary observations, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.