Houston fire: 1 killed in early morning weekend house fire

One person was killed following a weekend house fire in Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up in the 900 block of West Little York Road on Sunday morning.

SUGGESTED: No tax hike for Houston! Mayor Whitmire unveils budget plan

Officials said they arrived and found smoke coming from a 2-story house and made entry.

During a primary search, firefighters located an unconscious person inside the home.

That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

30 fire personnel from various fire stations were able to contain the fire.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

HFD Arson investigators were called out to the scene to investigate.

The cause of the fire is unknown.