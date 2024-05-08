One woman is facing charges following an undercover investigation at a local massage parlor, officials said.

According to officials, the investigation took place on Tuesday at the 5-Star Foot Massage, located in the 5000 block of FM 2920, regarding alleged prostitution after multiple citizens complained of alleged prostitution.

SUGGESTED: Former HPD Chief Finner's full statement after suddenly retiring: 'It has been an honor'

Officials said Constable investigators posing as customers entered the location and were solicited sex acts in exchange for money by an employee identified as An-An Shih, who is not a licensed massage therapist.

As a result of the investigation, officials said Zhanghui Chen was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with prostitution.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Her bond was set at $100.

Officials said in a release, "These establishments can be used by criminal organizations not just for prostitution, but for other illegal activities, such as money laundering and human trafficking."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

To report illegal prostitution or other unlawful activities, you can go to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 website by clicking here, then click on On-Line Services, and then click on, Regulatory Violation.

Complainants may remain anonymous if they choose to.