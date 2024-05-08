On Tuesday night, it was announced former Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner would be retiring, according to Mayor John Whitmire.

Finner has released a statement following the announcement and reactions from city leaders. In the statement, posted on his X page, he opens by stating: "Thirty-four years ago, I decided to become a Houston police officer and serve my city. It has been one of the best choices I've made in my life. Every day, even the most challenging ones, has been rewarding."

His retirement comes amidst headlines surrounding the investigation into the suspension of 264,000 incident reports due to a "lack of personnel" code, the chief stated he was unaware of. However, a recent email was shared with FOX 26 from 2018 which included Finner when he was Executive Assistant Chief and the email included the "suspended - lack of personnel" code.

The development has prompted varied responses from city council members, reflecting on Finner's leadership and the challenges faced by the department.

Council members Letitia Plummer, Edward Pollard, and Martha Castex-Tatum have all weighed in on Chief Finner's tenure, each offering their perspective on his leadership and integrity.

Houston Police Office Union President Doug Griffith stated, "It has come to my attention that Chief Troy Finner has decided to retire from the Department. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Chief Finner for his 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Houston. Like the vast majority of Houston Police Officers, Chief Finner has tried during his tenure to make the Department better and the City of Houston safer. Chief Finner has led the Department through many difficult and challenging times and, though we did not always agree, HPOU leadership has always respected Chief Finner as a person and always tried to find common ground, when possible, for the benefit of our officers. We wish Chief Finner well and hope only the best for him and his family."

You can read his full statement below:

Without a doubt, we have the best citizens in the world, and it has been an honor to serve every neighborhood in our city. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to at the citizens who have shown me unconditional love and support.

It has been a privilege to work with some of the most dedicated and honorable public servants, both civilian and classified. Your contributions to our city have been unmatched. Let's make sure to love and support one another as a family as we provide services to our great community.

I will always remember and honor the 121 members in the history of our agency who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Let's never forget them or their families.

The last few months of my career were, perhaps, the most challenging yet most rewarding. It was painful because some victims of violent crime did not receive the quality of care and service they deserved. But, it was also beneficial because we implemented measures to ensure this never happens again. Our department and our profession will be better because of it.

Most importantly, I would like to thank God for guiding my steps and keeping me safe throughout my career I would also like to thank my family and close friends for their unwavering support.

It was the highest honor to serve as your Chief for three years in this great department and city. Whatever the future holds for me, I will continue to serve others.