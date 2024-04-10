The Houston Police Department will give an update on the ongoing investigation into their suspended incident reports.

Chief Troy Finner is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday to talk more about the review.

In the most troubling revelation, Chief Finner announced on Tuesday at least 96 rape allegations were never investigated despite the presence in each case of DNA evidence linking the sexual assaults to a previously arrested suspect.

A former HPD Sergeant wrote a 2021 letter, explaining how the "lack of personnel" code might give the public the wrong impression depending on how it is used and why it was created in the first place in 2016.

Chief Finner offered other significant updates to media partners saying the "initial internal investigation" is expected to be down by the end of April and 67,533 of the 264,000 un-investigated incidents have been re-visited by officers, with some charges being filed so far.