Houston Police Department has given an update regarding the more than 250,000 suspended incident reports.

According to Chief Troy Finner, 67,533 of the 264,000 department-wide incident reports have been reviewed. These cases were marked as "Lack of personnel" going back to 2016.

Finner says "some" charges have been filed as a result of the reviews and an employee of the department has resigned.

Of the 4,017 sexual assault incident reports, 3,883 have been reviewed. The victims are being contacted by phone, text, or email and if investigators are unable to contact the, officer will visit the victims last known address.

More than 256 follow-ups have been scheduled with more than 1,000 resident checks being made as of Tuesday morning.