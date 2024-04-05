Former HPD Sergeant wrote letter regarding 264,000 uninvestigated incidents back in 2021

A Houston Police Department Sergeant wrote a letter in 2021 regarding the 264,000 criminal incidents marked with code that were suspended for "lack of personnel".

That code started the recent HPD scandal involving 264,000 investigated police incident reports.

In the 2021 letter, the sergeant explained the code might give the public the wrong impression depending on how it is used.

The letter also explains why the code, created in 2016, was even created in the first place.

HPD has yet to comment on the letter due to an internal affairs investigation.

You can read the full letter below: