Houston weather: Tornado watch issued for counties west, north of Houston

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north and west of the Houston-area.

Those counties include: Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington and Washington County.

A tornado watch means that conditions are possible for strong to severe weather that could produce a tornado.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night.

