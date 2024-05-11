A historic geomagnetic storm brought a rare display of the northern lights to parts of the Houston area Friday night.

People from Cypress, Baytown, Sealy and Bolivar Peninsula posted pictures of the spectacular pink and green shades in the sky to social media.

Image 1 of 16 ▼

According to NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, the extreme geomagnetic storm activity has returned to Level 5 "extreme" conditions Saturday morning. They also mention this storm activity will continue through at least Sunday.



People may be wondering how to capture this weather phenomenon on their cell phones.

TIPS TO SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS PHENOMENON:

Make sure you are in a very dark location Setup your camera looking north Set your camera to a long exposure time And don't forget to share your pictures and videos with us.

In Houston tonight, you can expect cloudy skies and even the chance for an isolated shower.