The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Cambury Place Apartments around 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Cambury Place Apartments is located at 13725 Cambury Drive in west Houston.

According to police, a man and woman were involved in a relationship for about a year before they broke up, but the man continued to pursue the woman, constantly calling her inquiring about her relationship status.

Early Friday morning, the man showed up at her apartment, forced his way into the apartment, pointed a gun in her face, and yelled at her.

The woman's new boyfriend, who was in the apartment at the time, came to the living room after hearing the yelling and stated that he didn't want any trouble and he would just leave.

The ex-boyfriend then pointed the gun at the new boyfriend and forced him to lie on the ground before shooting him.

The new boyfriend attempted to run out, but the ex shot him multiple times as he was running out of the apartment. He was shot in the arm numerous times, in the legs as well, and then up in the clavicle.

The ex-boyfriend then fled the scene.

The woman's kids, aged 16, 6, and 3, were all in the apartment at the time of the incident. Neither she nor the kids were injured.

The new boyfriend is expected to survive his injuries suffered in the shooting.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend has previously served 7 months in jail for assaulting the woman. He has only been out for about one month.

He is currently still on the run and police will continue to follow leads in hopes of finding him.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

