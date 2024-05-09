A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death outside of a Houston gas station and then getting into a shootout with a deputy constable has been arrested, police say.

Tilford Joseph, 46, has been charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Teresa Houston, as well as aggravated assault against a public servant.

Tilford Anthony Joseph (Photo: Houston Police Department)

He was taken into custody Wednesday night after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex on Westborough in west Harris County.

Police had been searching for a suspect since Houston was killed shortly after midnight Tuesday morning at a gas station near MacGregor and Almeda.

According to police, a Houston Fire Department ambulance crew was getting fuel at the gas station when they witnessed a domestic disturbance between the then-unidentified suspect and Houston.

Police say the armed suspect chased Houston into the store and then back outside. Running through the gas pumps, police say the suspect shot Houston and then continued to shoot as she fell.

The paramedics flagged down a deputy constable who happened to be in the area. Police say the suspect then got into a vehicle and drove up the street a bit, and the deputy constable followed to attempt a traffic stop.

The suspect stopped driving, got out and started shooting towards the deputy constable, who moved to a safer spot and returned fire, police say.

According to HPD, the suspect then got into the deputy constable's patrol vehicle and drove off, but then he came back. Police say the suspect engaged the deputy constable in another exchange of gunfire, ran back to his own vehicle and then fled the scene. His car was later found on the side of a highway in north Houston.

The deputy was not struck by the gunfire but was treated for a minor injury at the hospital.

Police say further investigation led to Joseph being identified as the suspect.

Houston was transported to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Alvin ISD confirmed that Houston was an employee with the district at Shadow Creek High School.

"Teresa's dedication and commitment to our students will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," the district said, in part, in a statement.